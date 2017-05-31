Player Page

Tanner Thrift | Center

Team: Baylor Bears
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 320

Starting Baylor C Tanner Thrift retired due to a knee injury.
Thrift played in 31 games and started three for the Bears over the past three seasons. Daniel Russell, the baby brother of former Baylor starting QB Seth Russell, was listed as Thrift’s backup coming out of the spring. May 31 - 4:42 PM
