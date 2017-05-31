Kareem Orr | Cornerback

Arizona State junior CB Kareem Orr transferred to Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Orr played high school ball in Chattanooga. On Twitter, he wrote that "issues that have occurred over the past weeks" led to his departure from the Sun Devils. Orr was a consensus Freshman All-American after intercepting a freshman school-record six passes in 2015. Orr, a former three-star recruit, is eligible to play immediately in 2017.