Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Derek Wilder | Linebacker
Team:
Old Dominion Monarchs
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 243
Latest News
Recent News
Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder indefinitely suspended redshirt sophomore LB Derek Wilder after he was arrested on a felony charge of eluding the police.
Derek Wilder is Bobby Wilder's son. The incident that led to his suspension occured on May 18. Derek Wilder was cited for reckless driving and having no registration, in addition to evading the police. He will appear in General District Court on July 11. Wilder redshirted as a freshman and played in only three games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury.
May 31 - 5:16 PM
Source:
pilotonline.com
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
May 31 - 5:16 PM
More Derek Wilder Player News
Team News
Headlines
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Josh Norris shares the most important conclusions from each NFC North draft class and how each player will be used with their new team.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
»
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
»
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Auburn loses RB/LB Davis to South Carolina
»
Ex-ND LB Barajas transferrs to Illinois State
»
Old Dominion indefinitely suspends LB Wilder
»
Starting Baylor C Thrift (knee) retires
»
Etling (back) has 3 weeks of rehab remaining
»
Starting ASU CB Orr tranfers to Chattanooga
»
Smart lobbying QB/P Ramsey to stay at Georgia
»
Texas allows TE Leitao to join football team
»
Texas A&M AD: HC Sumlin has to win this year
»
Littrell nets five-year contract extension
»
Middle Tennessee LB coach Bibee steps down
»
Four-star LB Jack Lamb whittles list to five
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
