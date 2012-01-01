Derek Wilder | Linebacker

Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder indefinitely suspended redshirt sophomore LB Derek Wilder after he was arrested on a felony charge of eluding the police.

Derek Wilder is Bobby Wilder's son. The incident that led to his suspension occured on May 18. Derek Wilder was cited for reckless driving and having no registration, in addition to evading the police. He will appear in General District Court on July 11. Wilder redshirted as a freshman and played in only three games last year before suffering a season-ending leg injury.