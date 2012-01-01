Player Page

Josh Barajas | Linebacker

Team: Illinois State Redbirds
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 239

Notre Dame junior LB Josh Barajas transferred to Illinois State.
Since the 6-foot-2, 239-pounder is skipping down to the FCS level, he won’t have to sit out a season. One of the crown jewels of Notre Dame's 2015 class, the former four-star recruit never panned out. Barajas appeared in only nine career games played and never made a single tackle. He wasn't going to contribute for the Irish in 2017 either, having exited the spring No. 4 on the depth chart at weakside linebacker. May 31 - 5:43 PM
Source: ND Insider
