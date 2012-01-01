Josh Barajas | Linebacker

Notre Dame junior LB Josh Barajas transferred to Illinois State.

Since the 6-foot-2, 239-pounder is skipping down to the FCS level, he won’t have to sit out a season. One of the crown jewels of Notre Dame's 2015 class, the former four-star recruit never panned out. Barajas appeared in only nine career games played and never made a single tackle. He wasn't going to contribute for the Irish in 2017 either, having exited the spring No. 4 on the depth chart at weakside linebacker.