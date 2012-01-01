Mason Smith | Linebacker

Former San Diego Padres farmhand Mason Smith will walk-on at Boise State.

Smith, a fourth-round pick of the Padres in 2013, hit .201 in 167 games before pulling the plug on his baseball career. He was a second-team All-5A SIC linebacker as a high school senior in 2012. "Here’s a guy who is an athlete who ... still wants to compete and wants to compete in football," HC Bryan Harsin said. "He looks great, like he’s ready to go. Don’t know if he’s football-ready at all, that’s going to take time, but here’s an opportunity."