Alohi Gilman | Safety

Navy sophomore S Alohi Gilman announced that he's seeking a transfer.

Gilman, who was an honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference selection as a freshman last season, said "the desire to become a Naval officer just wasn't there." It seems that this decision was spurred by Gilman's professional football aspirations. "We will miss Alohi. He is an outstanding football player and an even better person," HC Ken Niumatalolo said. "We wish Alohi the best in his pursuit of his childhood dream to play in the NFL." The 6-foot, 195-pound Gilman burst onto the scene last year with 76 tackles, five pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Junior Juan Hailey was listed as his backup at strong safety coming out of the spring.