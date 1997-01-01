Corey Sutton | Wide Receiver

Kansas State sophomore WR Corey Sutton, who's in the process of transferring, said the school blocked all 35 potential transfer destinations he submitted to them.

According to Sutton, the list didn’t contain any Big 12 schools or teams on K-State's future schedules. "Coach Snyder told me today that when I signed my letter of intent that was my commitment to him, that I was going to be there for four years," Sutton said. "I heard that and told him, ‘Coaches can leave. So why can’t a player leave? You made a commitment to me that you were going to treat me the right way and that’s not what you’re doing.’" If his version of the story is true, Sutton has done the right thing by taking his case to the court of public opinion; Kansas State will likely take heat and -- hopefully -- respond by doing the right thing. By not granting his release, the Wildcats would be forcing Sutton to pay his own way next year (as opposed to being on scholarship). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound receiver from Charlotte played in 10 games, catching four passes for 54 yards, as a true frosh last year.