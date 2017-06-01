Player Page

Shawn Jennings | Linebacker

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220

Alabama redshirt freshman LB Shawn Jennings has left the Crimson Tide football program.
No explanation was given for Jennings' decision, either from the player himself or from a university spokesman who declined comment. Jennings, a three-star recruit in the 2016 cycle, took a redshirt as a freshman. Jun 1 - 3:43 PM
Source: AL.com
