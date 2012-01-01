Amari Burney | Safety

Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Amari Burney.

Burney chose Florida over Ohio State and Virginia Tech. "Mainly I am good with all the coaches and from an academic standpoint they fit me," he explained. "If you start as a DB for them, you are all but guaranteed to go to the league." The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder has the chops to play at corner or even on offense, but Florida recruited him as a safety. Rivals ranks Burney as their No. 165 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. "My expectation is to contribute right away. I don't want to redshirt, I want to play right away," he said.