On that six-week timeline offered up by HC Craig Bohl, Price would be ready to return around the beginning of October. While he caught a mere six passes for 75 yards in a quintet of games a year ago, the 6-foot-2, 208-pounder put in a strong spring and was looking like a nice supplementary weapon for the Cowboys prior to this collarbone break. His loss thins a mostly unproven receiving corp. Look for John Okwoli and Parker Dumas to receive closer looks over the next week-plus.

Wyoming junior WR James Price said that he has cut some "unnecessary fat" during the offseason.

"We wanted to maintain my weight but keep my muscle mass and lose some unnecessary fat. I think that’s definitely helped me speed-wise be a better receiver," Price said. He was listed on the Cowboys team page at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds last season. During the 2016 campaign, he caught six passes for 75 yards in five games. The Casper Star-Tribune's Brandon Foster notes that Price "had some[thing] of a breakout spring." He, C.J. Johnson and Austin Conway will be tasked with replacing the production of Tanner Gentry (72-1326-14) and Jake Maulhardt (39-614-4) during the coming season. Gentry and Maulhardt combined for almost 80% of the team's receiving yardage and in excess of 85% of their receiving touchdowns in 2016.