James Price | Wide Receiver

Team: Wyoming Cowboys
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 208

Wyoming junior WR James Price is expected to miss about six weeks with a broken left collarbone.
On that six-week timeline offered up by HC Craig Bohl, Price would be ready to return around the beginning of October. While he caught a mere six passes for 75 yards in a quintet of games a year ago, the 6-foot-2, 208-pounder put in a strong spring and was looking like a nice supplementary weapon for the Cowboys prior to this collarbone break. His loss thins a mostly unproven receiving corp. Look for John Okwoli and Parker Dumas to receive closer looks over the next week-plus. Aug 22 - 5:07 PM
Source: Robert Gagliardi on Twitter
