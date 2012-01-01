DeMarvion Overshown | Safety

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown checks into the ESPN 300 at a lofty No. 66. He settled on the Longhorns over a bevy of other big-time offers, with Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma and LSU among those who swung and missed on the pledge. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder offers "[e]lite skills and size for the position," according to the Worldwide Leader's scouting breakdown. The outlet refers to him as "violent in run-support." Texas currently houses the No. 11 2018 recruiting class on ESPN.