Ross Bowers | Quarterback Team: California Golden Bears Age / DOB: (20) / 11/19/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190

Latest News Recent News

Cal redshirt sophomore QB Ross Bowers completed 24-of-38 passes for 363 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 35-30 triumph over UNC on Saturday. The Golden Bears needed almost the entirety of the first two quarters to get their new offense rolling. But once it did, Cal sliced and diced UNC in its first game under Justin Wilcox. Though Cal is no longer running the Bear Raid, it'll throw plenty this year in new OC Beau Baldwin's attack. Bowers is in line for another big day against Weber State next week.

Cal redshirt sophomore QB Ross Bowers completed 8-of-12 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another score in the team's final scrimmage. "We finished strong so it was good. It was a positive day I thought," Bowers said. He has been competing in camp with South Carolina transfer Brandon McIlwain, Chase Garbers and Chase Forrest. Forrest, long assumed to be the front-runner to finally earn a starting shot after patiently sitting behind Jared Goff and Davis Webb, has fallen behind in this race. Bear Insider's Ben Ross passes along that Forrest "took much fewer snaps than any of the other quarterbacks" during Saturday's scrimmage. Smart money at this point would probably be on Bowers to start when Cal takes on North Carolina on September 2. Source: Bear Insider