Ross Bowers | Quarterback

Team: California Golden Bears
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/19/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

Cal redshirt sophomore QB Ross Bowers completed 24-of-38 passes for 363 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in a 35-30 triumph over UNC on Saturday.
The Golden Bears needed almost the entirety of the first two quarters to get their new offense rolling. But once it did, Cal sliced and diced UNC in its first game under Justin Wilcox. Though Cal is no longer running the Bear Raid, it'll throw plenty this year in new OC Beau Baldwin's attack. Bowers is in line for another big day against Weber State next week. Sep 2 - 4:45 PM
