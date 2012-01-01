Warren Ericson | Guard

Georgia received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 G Warren Ericson.

"I'll just keep it simple man. There is no other place I'd rather be. The combination of SEC football, academics, and campus life at Georgia cannot be beat," Ericson said. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 247 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Scout.com refers to him as a "great drive blocker" and notes that he "locks on to his man and drives him off the ball, and many times straight to the ground." They offer up an almost identical ranking to that of Rivals, slotting him in at No. 249 on their master list.