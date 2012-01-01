Charlie Brewer | Quarterback

Brewer (6'1/190) will draw the start over Zach Smith, who injured his shoulder against Texas on Saturday. The true freshman played in that contest (though it was Smith who started), completing 17-of-27 passes for 81 yards. Even if Smith was healthy, we would still like Brewer for this spot. He's played well when given opportunities.

Zach Smith started, but Brewer played the majority of the game due to Smith's continued struggles (4-for-11, 37 yards, INT). As we mentioned last week, we were surprised that HC Matt Rhule decided to start Smith today. We'd be even more surprised if Brewer doesn't take the first snap next week at Kansas.

Baylor HC Matt Rhule said freshman QB Charlie Brewer will compete with starting QB Zach Smith for the job throughout this week leading up to Saturday's game against Texas.

Rhule did state that Smith would be the Bears’ quarterback if they had to play Monday. "We have a lot of confidence in Zach; he’s been our quarterback," Rhule said. "… But the whole program is based on competition, so we’ll go out there and practice the next couple of days and see if Charlie can pick up where he left off." Smith, suffering from the flu and struggling on the field, was pulled from Saturday's game against West Virginia. Brewer came on to engineer a furious 23-point rally in the fourth quarter that came within a failed two-point conversion attempt of forcing overtime. "I thought Charlie’s performance was gutty," Rhule said. "I thought it was tough. … He’s a competitive, fiery guy that really got out there."