Charlie Brewer | Quarterback

Team: Baylor Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Baylor freshman QB Charlie Brewer will start against Kansas on Saturday.
Brewer (6'1/190) will draw the start over Zach Smith, who injured his shoulder against Texas on Saturday. The true freshman played in that contest (though it was Smith who started), completing 17-of-27 passes for 81 yards. Even if Smith was healthy, we would still like Brewer for this spot. He's played well when given opportunities. Oct 31 - 5:37 PM
Source: Diehards
