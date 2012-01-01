John FitzPatrick | Tight End Team: Georgia Bulldogs Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 232

Georgia received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 TE John FitzPatrick. FitzPatrick (6'6/232) made his presence felt at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Atlanta earlier this offseason, with the title outlet referring to him as a "go-to guy" and noting that "his hands were a strength much of the time." On Rivals' 2018 master list, FitzPatrick ranks as the No. 216 overall prospect for the cycle. Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart has shown a knack for scooping up intriguing tight ends during his year-plus at the helm in Athens, as sophomore TE Isaac Nauta is already looking like a potential rock star. Source: John FitzPatrick on Twitter

