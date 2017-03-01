Jonathan Banks | Quarterback

Tulane HC Willie Fritz named redshirt junior QB Jonathan Banks the starting quarterback.

"What I've been impressed with is him being able to grasp this offense so quickly. We knew the athletic ability was there with running and throwing the football, but he's got to keep progressing," Fritz said. Banks spent last season at a JUCO. Prior to that, he played for Kansas State. Despite his inexperience in Fritz's unique spread-option attack, Banks had seized the first-team reps at quarterback by the latter part of spring practices. This spring, the media described Banks as a perfect fit for Tulane's offense. He has impressive speed, open field ability and the arm strength necessary to take deep shots in the Green Wave's play-action passing game. "He's got some velocity he can put on the football," Fritz said. "One time, also, there was a bit of a pass rush and he took off and ran and he might have gotten 20, 30 yards out of it if it was a real situation."