Ayodele Adeoye | Linebacker

Four-star 2018 ILB Ayodele Adeoye committed to Texas.

Tom Herman is on a heater. He also received pledges from ESPN 300 running back Keaontay Ingram and big-hitting safety DeMarvion Overshown last week. Adeoye picked the Horns over Oklahoma, Missouri, LSU, Illinois, Florida and Texas A&M. The No. 43 prospect in the class of 2018, Adeoye is an "athletic and physical LB with versatility to play in space or in the box" and a "sure tackler who punishes runners," per ESPN. Texas is sure to have a top-10 2018 class once ESPN refreshes its rankings in the coming weeks.