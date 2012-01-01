Jack Tuttle | Quarterback

Utah 2018 four-star QB commit Jack Tuttle qualified for the Opening Final in Beaverton, Ore. from June 28-July 3.

Tuttle drew positively rave reviews at the Elite 11 Final over the weekend. ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura wrote that he "didn't enter ... with as much acclaim as most of the field, but he consistently outperformed some of his more highly-ranked counterparts." Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman proclaimed that the Utes have "a real gem" in Tuttle. "Physically was impressive & folks inside Elite 11 were raving about how sharp & focused he is," Feldman tweeted. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Tuttle displays good arm strength and accuracy.