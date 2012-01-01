Jarren Williams | Quarterback

Kentucky 2018 three-star QB commit Jarren Williams was invited to The Opening.

At the event, he'll compete for the right to become the 2017 Elite 11 MVP. Williams recently recommitted to Kentucky after previously decommitting from the school. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder, who's stock is surging, is no lock to eventually sign with the Wildcats. He also holds scholarship offers from a group that includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Florida State.