Temi Alaka | Wide Receiver

Rice senior WR Temi Alaka transferred to USF as a graduate.

Alaka is eligible to play immediately in what will be his final collegiate season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder accrued 55 catches over the past two seasons for the Owls. A 19-game career starter, Alaka led an anemic Owls offense with 16.4 yards per catch in 2016. The Bulls' receiver rotation only lost one significant contributor over the winter, Minnesota Vikings Day 3 pick Rodney Adams. Currently, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyre McCants are penciled in as USF's top two receivers. Alaka can play both slot and outside receiver. His best case scenario is to win an outside gig, which would shift McCants inside.