Tyler Shough | Quarterback

Team: North Carolina Tar Heels
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 195

Uncommitted four-star 2018 QB Tyler Shough announced that he has committed to North Carolina.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Shough is Scout's No. 16 quarterback and No. 183 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class. Stock rapidly rising, Shough was recently picked to compete in the Elite 11 finals later this month. The Tar Heels are thrilled. The departure of Mitch Trubisky led to the signing of LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris. HC Larry Fedora will need to find a new starting quarterback once again in 2018, and that's where Shough might come in. Jun 19 - 3:05 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
