The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Shough is Scout's No. 16 quarterback and No. 183 player overall in the 2018 recruiting class. Stock rapidly rising, Shough was recently picked to compete in the Elite 11 finals later this month. The Tar Heels are thrilled. The departure of Mitch Trubisky led to the signing of LSU grad transfer Brandon Harris. HC Larry Fedora will need to find a new starting quarterback once again in 2018, and that's where Shough might come in.

Uncommitted four-star 2018 QB Tyler Shough received an invitation to The Opening.

Shough impressed at the Elite 11 finals over the weekend to earn one of the 12 slots at The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon, later this month. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder is deciding between South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, Cal and Indiana and indicated that he could make a commitment as early as June 10 (this coming Saturday). Rivals ranks Shough as the No. 192 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Scout.com's Greg Biggins thinks one of his sharpest attributes comes in the "functional intelligence" department, as he is sharp as a dime when it comes to reading defenses on the fly.