O.J. Smith | Defensive Tackle

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 304

Alabama redshirt junior DT O.J. Smith will transfer.
Smith was a 2014 Under Armour All-American who was a three-star member of Alabama’s 2014 recruiting class. Buried on the depth chart, he played in a combined two games over the past two years. Jun 7 - 1:36 PM
Source: Saturday Down South
