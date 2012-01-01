Hunter Fralick | Quarterback

Nevada junior QB Hunter Fralick was one of 16 Wolf Pack players who announced they'll leave the program.

Nine of the 16 were on scholarship. On top of Fralick, that group includes quarterback Dante Mayes, cornerback Cameron Turner, defensive end Nakita Lealao, receiver Victor Gonzalez, receiver David Harvey, defensive end Jarid Joseph, offensive lineman Daren Echeveria and tight end Evan Faunce. Mayes, Lealao and Echeveria retired from football. Harvey, Joseph and Faunce were medically disqualified with concussions. Fralick is a local product who battled Tyler Stewart for the starting job in 2015, only to lose.