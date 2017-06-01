Player Page

Steven Clark | Defensive Tackle

Team: Syracuse Orange
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 287

Latest News

Recent News

Syracuse junior DT Steven Clark has been medically disqualified due to a genetic disorder.
Clark's father confirmed that his son's career is over. Steven Clark was diagnosed with Factor V Leiden, a disorder that makes him susceptible to blood clots. Clark may have to go on blood thinners for the remainder of his life. Clark posted 37 tackles, three TFL and a pair of fumble recoveries over 21 career games. Jun 8 - 2:02 PM
Source: Syracuse Post-Standard
More Steven Clark Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 