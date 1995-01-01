Ramon Richards | Safety

Oklahoma State shifted senior CB Ramon Richards to safety.

After playing his first three seasons at cornerback, the Pokes shifted Richards to free safety this spring. He recorded 64 tackles and three interceptions last year while starting every game. "At corner, you’ve got to be kind of locked in," Richards said. "There’s certain plays where you can look around, but at free safety, I get more freedom." Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer had the following evaluation: "He’s got top-end closing speed. Once he gets it diagnosed, he really can track the ball. He does a good job of reading eyes of quarterbacks. What we thought, him playing back there, having a little bit more freedom than he does at corner, it’s helped him a lot."