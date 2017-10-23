Welcome,
Jazz Peavy | Wide Receiver
Team:
Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 184
Latest News
Recent News
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst ruled senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) for Saturday's game against Illinois.
Not only that, but Chryst revealed that Peavy will take a leave of absence from the team. "He’s working through his ankle injury and also is going to take some time away to work through some personal things," Chryst said. Peavy (6'1/184), who has missed the past two games against Purdue and Maryland with a leg injury, has recorded only five catches for 55 yards this season.
Oct 23 - 4:22 PM
Source:
SB Nation
Wisconsin senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Maryland.
Peavy has been dealing with a nagging leg injury since August camp. It's kept him out of action each of the past two games. There is no timetable for his return. A.J. Taylor will likely see the field more extensively against the Terrapins with Peavy ruled out.
Oct 19 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against Maryland.
Peavy (6'1/184) missed last week's game against Purdue with the injury. Three of the top five receivers are questionable for the Badgers, so this could be a massive target game for TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Quintez Cephus.
Oct 16 - 10:13 PM
Source:
Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Purdue.
Peavy sat out last Saturday's win over Nebraska due to the leg injury. This is the same injury that was bothering him during preseason camp. While the 6-foot-1, 184-pound senior has managed to play in four games this season, he has had little positive impact for Wisconsin's offensive attack, having been held to fewer than 25 yards receiving in all of his active contests.
Oct 12 - 12:25 PM
Source:
Zach Heilprin on Twitter
Peavy (leg) takes leave of absence from team
Oct 23 - 4:22 PM
Jazz Peavy (leg) a no-go against Maryland
Oct 19 - 1:31 PM
Peavy (leg) questionable for Saturday
Oct 16 - 10:13 PM
Wisconsin WR Peavy (leg) ruled out for Sat.
Oct 12 - 12:25 PM
More Jazz Peavy Player News
