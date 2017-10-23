Player Page

Jazz Peavy | Wide Receiver

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 184

Latest News

Recent News

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst ruled senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) for Saturday's game against Illinois.
Not only that, but Chryst revealed that Peavy will take a leave of absence from the team. "He’s working through his ankle injury and also is going to take some time away to work through some personal things," Chryst said. Peavy (6'1/184), who has missed the past two games against Purdue and Maryland with a leg injury, has recorded only five catches for 55 yards this season. Oct 23 - 4:22 PM
Source: SB Nation
More Jazz Peavy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 