Jazz Peavy | Wide Receiver Team: Wisconsin Badgers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 184

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst ruled senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) for Saturday's game against Illinois. Not only that, but Chryst revealed that Peavy will take a leave of absence from the team. "He’s working through his ankle injury and also is going to take some time away to work through some personal things," Chryst said. Peavy (6'1/184), who has missed the past two games against Purdue and Maryland with a leg injury, has recorded only five catches for 55 yards this season. Source: SB Nation

Wisconsin senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Maryland. Peavy has been dealing with a nagging leg injury since August camp. It's kept him out of action each of the past two games. There is no timetable for his return. A.J. Taylor will likely see the field more extensively against the Terrapins with Peavy ruled out. Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter

Wisconsin senior WR Jazz Peavy (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against Maryland. Peavy (6'1/184) missed last week's game against Purdue with the injury. Three of the top five receivers are questionable for the Badgers, so this could be a massive target game for TE Troy Fumagalli and WR Quintez Cephus. Source: Wisconsin State Journal