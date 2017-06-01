Quay Walker | Linebacker

Alabama received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 LB Quay Walker.

Walker opted for the Crimson Tide over Auburn, LSU, Florida and South Carolina. Scout.com calls the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder "a new-age linebacker who can be used as a pass rusher out of the two-point stance or run with the running backs and tight ends in coverage." He remains somewhat unrefined in his technique and could stand to add additional functional weight. Scout ranks him as the No. 130 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.