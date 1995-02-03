Hunter Jarmon | Wide Receiver

Oregon State senior WR Hunter Jarmon will forego the remainder of his collegiate eligibility to pursue a baseball career with the San Diego Padres.

Jarmon was not selected during the MLB amateur draft this week, but he latched on with the Padres as a free agent afterward. Said Beavers HC Gary Andersen, "We 100 percent support Hunter's decision to pursue this tremendous opportunity of a baseball career at this time in his life. He is a quality young man and we wish him the very best in pursuing this course." With the 5-foot-10, 201-pounder off to pursue a career on the diamond, the Beavers are going to be shifting things around in the receiving corp. Jonathan Villaman is locked in as the team's No. 1, but Jarmon had performed well in spring practice -- culminating with a 155-yard, two-touchdown performance in the spring game -- and was looking like he was gearing up to possibly play Robin to Villaman's Batman in 2017. Xavier Hawkins, Timmy Hernandez, Trevon Bradford, Andre Boldden and Isaiah Hodgins will all receive extra opportunities in August in Jarmon's absence.