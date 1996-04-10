John Kelly | Running Back

Tennessee junior RB John Kelly ran for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-41 double-overtime victory over Georgia Tech on Monday.

Kelly also caught five passes for 35 yards. Can you imagine rushing for four touchdowns and finishing second in terms of rushing scores for the game? Insane, but true, as Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall ran for five. This is Kelly's time, however, and he was excellent. The Georgia Tech defense was dead-set on stopping the run tonight, and the 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior was still able to find room. He plunged for a two-yard score to tie the game at 7-7 early in the second quarter. He didn't find the end zone again until the fourth, but it was a big one, dashing through the Yellow Jacket defense for 11 yards to tie the game at 28-28 with just 1:29 left in regulation. He took over in overtime, diving in from one yard to make it 35-35, and then scoring the ultimate winner in overtime two to make it 42-35. This is a great start to the year to help answer the question as to who will replace Alvin Kamara.