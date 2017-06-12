Leo Lewis | Linebacker Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs Age / DOB: (20) / 11/25/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 235

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports that attorneys representing Ole Miss and its former coaches and administrators have asked that Mississippi State players Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones be required to attend the Rebels' infractions hearing. The infractions hearing, scheduled for later this summer, will delve into whether the Rebels violated various NCAA rules. They are accused of 21 violations in sum. Jones, a four-star 2016 recruit, previously alleged that an Ole Miss booster paid him around $15,000 to sign with the Rebels. Instead, he signed with the Bulldogs. Lewis famously accused Rebels boosters and former coaches of offering transportation, lodging, food and memorabilia and clothing from a retail store in Oxford. Ole Miss, which self-imposed a bowl ban this season and stripped itself of seven scholarships, is also facing a lawsuit from former head coach Houston Nutt. Most recent HC Hugh Freeze resigned last week, but the school said that was because of his phone records (which included a call to an escort service) and not due to the NCAA's investigation. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Alex Scarborough writes "don’t be surprised if (Mississippi State redshirt sophomore LB Leo) Lewis becomes an All-SEC caliber linebacker in 2017." Mississippi State was out-and-out abysmal defensively last season, with Scarborough passing along the eye-popping stat that the Bulldogs surrendered nearly 6,000 yards of total offense for the campaign as a whole. Not for lack of trying by Lewis (6'2/235), who registered 79 tackles (5.0 for loss) and a sack in 13 games. He is expected to take on an even larger role as both a leader and an on-field performer now that LB Richie Brown -- who inked up with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent -- is no longer on the roster for the Bulldogs. Lewis has already gained a small level of infamy due to his reportedly telling the NCAA that Ole Miss offered him improper benefits during the recruiting process. Source: ESPN.com