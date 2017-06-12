Player Page

Leo Lewis | Linebacker

Team: Mississippi State Bulldogs
Age / DOB:  (20) / 11/25/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 235

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reports that attorneys representing Ole Miss and its former coaches and administrators have asked that Mississippi State players Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones be required to attend the Rebels' infractions hearing.
The infractions hearing, scheduled for later this summer, will delve into whether the Rebels violated various NCAA rules. They are accused of 21 violations in sum. Jones, a four-star 2016 recruit, previously alleged that an Ole Miss booster paid him around $15,000 to sign with the Rebels. Instead, he signed with the Bulldogs. Lewis famously accused Rebels boosters and former coaches of offering transportation, lodging, food and memorabilia and clothing from a retail store in Oxford. Ole Miss, which self-imposed a bowl ban this season and stripped itself of seven scholarships, is also facing a lawsuit from former head coach Houston Nutt. Most recent HC Hugh Freeze resigned last week, but the school said that was because of his phone records (which included a call to an escort service) and not due to the NCAA's investigation. Jul 26 - 2:55 PM
