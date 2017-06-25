Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Jovani Haskins | Tight End
Team:
West Virginia Mountaineers
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 245
Latest News
Recent News
Former redshirt freshman TE Jovani Haskins transferred to West Virginia.
Haskins reunites with former Miami teammate QB Jack Allison on West Virginia's roster. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, a three-star recruit, ranked as ESPN's No. 15 TE prospect in the 2016 class. Haskins redshirted in 2016. He'll sit out in 2017 and have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2018.
Jun 25 - 2:13 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Miami redshirt freshman TE Jovani Haskins will transfer.
"I talked to Jovani and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else. We wish him all the best in his future plans," said HC Mark Richt in a statement. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder ranked as ESPN's No. 15 tight end prospect in the 2016 class. He would have to sit out a season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations should he opt to move on to another FBS outfit.
Jun 13 - 4:28 PM
Source:
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Mountaineers add transferring Cane TE Haskins
Jun 25 - 2:13 PM
Miami TE Jovani Haskins transferring out
Jun 13 - 4:28 PM
More Jovani Haskins Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
