Jovani Haskins | Tight End

Team: West Virginia Mountaineers
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 245

Former redshirt freshman TE Jovani Haskins transferred to West Virginia.
Haskins reunites with former Miami teammate QB Jack Allison on West Virginia's roster. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, a three-star recruit, ranked as ESPN's No. 15 TE prospect in the 2016 class. Haskins redshirted in 2016. He'll sit out in 2017 and have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2018. Jun 25 - 2:13 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
