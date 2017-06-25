Jovani Haskins | Tight End

Haskins reunites with former Miami teammate QB Jack Allison on West Virginia's roster. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end, a three-star recruit, ranked as ESPN's No. 15 TE prospect in the 2016 class. Haskins redshirted in 2016. He'll sit out in 2017 and have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2018.

"I talked to Jovani and we both felt it was in his best interests to get a fresh start somewhere else. We wish him all the best in his future plans," said HC Mark Richt in a statement. The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder ranked as ESPN's No. 15 tight end prospect in the 2016 class. He would have to sit out a season to satisfy NCAA transfer regulations should he opt to move on to another FBS outfit.