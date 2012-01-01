D'Andre Litaker | Defensive Tackle

Tennessee received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 DT D'Andre Litaker.

"I just really couldn't wait any longer. The relationship with the coaches and all that I just couldn't wait," Litaker said of his pledge. The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 180 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. In their breakdown of his game, Scout.com notes that Litaker "gets up the field, he gets into the backfield, and his ability to move at his size really stands out." The outlet would like to see improved hand technique and functional strength as the Murfreesboro native heads into his senior season at Riverdale High.