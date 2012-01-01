Player Page

Tyler Heintz | Tackle

Team: Kent State Golden Flashes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 275

Kent State freshman OL Tyler Heintz passed away after collapsing following conditioning drills.
Heintz collapsed after conditioning drills on Tuesday morning. He was then taken to a local hospital before subsequently slipping away. The cause of death has not yet been determined. In a statement, the university said of the young man, "Tyler was from Kenton, Ohio, and planned to study marketing and entrepreneurship in the College of Business Administration. Tyler was recruited as a rising star on our offensive line." Jun 13 - 11:02 PM
