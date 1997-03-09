Player Page

Devin Singletary | Running Back

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/3/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 201

FAU sophomore RB Devin Singletary rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 34-31 loss to Buffalo.
Singletary ripped off a 34-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and later came through with a pair of short touchdowns in the fourth quarter. His final score drew the Owls to within the 34-31 with just over a minute remaining in the game, but they were unable to come through with a miracle finish. After being held under 70 yards rushing in the first two games of the season, Singletary has gone over 100 yards in each of the last two contests. He will try to make it three-in-a-row when FAU tangos with Middle Tennessee next weekend. Sep 23 - 10:38 PM
