Devin Singletary | Running Back

Singletary ripped off a 34-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and later came through with a pair of short touchdowns in the fourth quarter. His final score drew the Owls to within the 34-31 with just over a minute remaining in the game, but they were unable to come through with a miracle finish. After being held under 70 yards rushing in the first two games of the season, Singletary has gone over 100 yards in each of the last two contests. He will try to make it three-in-a-row when FAU tangos with Middle Tennessee next weekend.

Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin mentions the sophomore RB Devin "Motor" Singletary and senior RB Gregory "Buddy" Howell Jr. combination in the same breath as USC’s LenDale White and Reggie Bush and Alabama’s Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake.

"I’m not saying that’s who they are, obviously, those are historic combinations," Kiffin said. "But we’ll push them and see if they can become that." Meanwhile, former Florida State Seminole and new FAU quarterback De’Andre Johnson says Singletary reminds him of Dalvin Cook. Singletary, a slippery 5-foot-9 sophomore, was named to the C-USA Honorable Mention Team and to the All-Freshman Team last season. He really took off towards the end of the season, twice topping 200 yards and finishing with over 1,000 rushing yards total. He earned first-team preseason all-conference honors by Athlon Sports. As for Howell, he broke the single-season FAU record in 2016 with 13 scores. The speedy Kerrith Whyte Jr. backs the pair up.