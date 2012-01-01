Welcome,
Bradrick Shaw | Running Back
Team:
Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 211
Latest News
Recent News
Wisconsin sophomore RB Bradrick Shaw (leg) will not play in Saturday's game against FAU.
Shaw (6'1/220) injured his right leg in last weekend's blowout of Utah State. He's not in pads. Meanwhile, Chris James and Jonathan Taylor were announced as co-starters.
Sep 9 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin sophomore RB Bradrick Shaw (leg) remains questionable for Saturday's game against FAU.
This was the case earlier in the week. No changes upon the release of the injury report on Thursday morning. Shaw suffered a right leg injury in this past weekend's win over Utah State. Should he be unable to give it a go against the Owls on Saturday, that would mean increased work for Chris James and Jonathan Taylor.
Sep 7 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin sophomore RB Bradrick Shaw (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against FAU.
Shaw (6'1/220) injured his right leg in this weekend's blowout of Utah State. He rushed for 84 yards and a score on 18 carries in the contest. If he is unable to go against the Owls on Saturday, those Badgers would lean more heavily on Chris James and Jonathan Taylor.
Sep 4 - 1:23 PM
Source:
Jesse Temple on Twitter
Wisconsin sophomore RB Bradrick Shaw carried the ball 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin's 59-10 victory over Utah State on Friday.
Nine different players got carries for the Badgers on the night, but Shaw had more carries than Chris James (five) and Jonathan Taylor (nine) combined. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back doesn't have the speed of those backs, but he can break tackles. He showed quality burst on a 26-yard run and also picked up a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter to bring Wisconsin back to within 10-7 before they finally started to blow Utah State's doors off. There's no guarantee that he'll be the bell-cow every night, but he certainly didn't lose any carries with his effort tonight.
Sep 2 - 12:52 AM
RB Shaw (leg) out on Saturday vs. FAU
Sep 9 - 11:42 AM
Bradrick Shaw (leg) remains a question mark
Sep 7 - 12:13 PM
Badgers RB Shaw (leg) questionable for Sat.
Sep 4 - 1:23 PM
Shaw scampers for 84 yards in opener
Sep 2 - 12:52 AM
More Bradrick Shaw Player News
All Rights Reserved