Bradrick Shaw | Running Back

Shaw (6'1/220) injured his right leg in this weekend's blowout of Utah State. He rushed for 84 yards and a score on 18 carries in the contest. If he is unable to go against the Owls on Saturday, those Badgers would lean more heavily on Chris James and Jonathan Taylor.

Wisconsin sophomore RB Bradrick Shaw carried the ball 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown in Wisconsin's 59-10 victory over Utah State on Friday.

Nine different players got carries for the Badgers on the night, but Shaw had more carries than Chris James (five) and Jonathan Taylor (nine) combined. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back doesn't have the speed of those backs, but he can break tackles. He showed quality burst on a 26-yard run and also picked up a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter to bring Wisconsin back to within 10-7 before they finally started to blow Utah State's doors off. There's no guarantee that he'll be the bell-cow every night, but he certainly didn't lose any carries with his effort tonight.