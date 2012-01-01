Player Page

Bradrick Shaw | Running Back

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211

Latest News

Recent News

Wisconsin sophomore RB Bradrick Shaw (leg) will not play in Saturday's game against FAU.
Shaw (6'1/220) injured his right leg in last weekend's blowout of Utah State. He's not in pads. Meanwhile, Chris James and Jonathan Taylor were announced as co-starters. Sep 9 - 11:42 AM
Source: Jesse Temple on Twitter
More Bradrick Shaw Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 