Tyler Conklin | Tight End
Team:
Central Michigan Chippewas
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 240
Latest News
Recent News
Central Michigan senior TE Tyler Conklin underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a broken foot.
Conklin (6'4, 240) hurt his foot in training camp. The star tight end is out indefinitely. "We’ll continue to listen to the medical professionals," Central Michigan football coach John Bonamego said. "What’s most important now is Tyler’s health. Thankfully, this is a position where we have some depth." Senior Zach Crouch is probably the frontrunner to start while Conklin is out, but he'll have to fend off juniors Logan Hessbrook and Jonathan Carson. Conklin ranked third on team in receptions (42) and receiving yards (560) and second in receiving touchdowns (six) last year. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline recently graded him as a sixth-round NFL prospect.
Aug 10 - 2:38 PM
Source:
cmuchippewas.com
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline writes that Central Michigan senior TE Tyler Conklin "is "athletic, fast and plays tight end like a possession receiver."
"Conklin consistently splits the seam to create mismatches in the secondary and does a good job coming away with contested passes," Pauline wrote. "Though blocking is not his forte, it’s not due to a lack of effort." Conklin (6'4, 240) ranked third on team in receptions (42) and receiving yards (560) and second in receiving touchdowns (six) last year. "We presently grade Conklin as a sixth-round prospect, but a productive senior campaign followed by good predraft workouts -- including fast 40 times -- could push him into the middle rounds," Pauline wrote.
Jun 15 - 3:41 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
Aug 10 - 2:38 PM
CMU's Conklin looks like prototypical move-TE
Jun 15 - 3:41 PM
More Tyler Conklin Player News
Headlines
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Thor Nystrom breaks his CFB fantasy RB rankings into tiers and discusses his stay-aways and favorite sleepers.
