Central Michigan senior TE Tyler Conklin underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a broken foot.

Conklin (6'4, 240) hurt his foot in training camp. The star tight end is out indefinitely. "We’ll continue to listen to the medical professionals," Central Michigan football coach John Bonamego said. "What’s most important now is Tyler’s health. Thankfully, this is a position where we have some depth." Senior Zach Crouch is probably the frontrunner to start while Conklin is out, but he'll have to fend off juniors Logan Hessbrook and Jonathan Carson. Conklin ranked third on team in receptions (42) and receiving yards (560) and second in receiving touchdowns (six) last year. Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline recently graded him as a sixth-round NFL prospect.