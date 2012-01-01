Ben Wilson | Linebacker

Player Page

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215

TCU received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 LB Ben Wilson.
Wilson (6'2/215) opted for the Horned Frogs over Cal, Washington State, Louisville, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Utah. While high school numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, Wilson posted some eye-popping stats as a junior at Sumner Senior High (Washington), registering 201 tackles (16.0 for loss) and 8.5 sacks. Former NFLer Reggie Jones, who now works at Rise Football Academy, said of Wilson, "Fearless physicality and he's a true student of the game. His game is universal." Jones added the juicy note that he believes that the TCU commit has the potential to play in the NFL down the road. Jun 23 - 7:28 PM
