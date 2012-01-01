Ben Wilson | Linebacker

Wilson (6'2/215) opted for the Horned Frogs over Cal, Washington State, Louisville, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Utah. While high school numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, Wilson posted some eye-popping stats as a junior at Sumner Senior High (Washington), registering 201 tackles (16.0 for loss) and 8.5 sacks. Former NFLer Reggie Jones, who now works at Rise Football Academy, said of Wilson, "Fearless physicality and he's a true student of the game. His game is universal." Jones added the juicy note that he believes that the TCU commit has the potential to play in the NFL down the road.

Uncommitted four-star 2018 ILB Ben Wilson named Cal, TCU, Washington State, Louisville, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Utah as the seven finalists for his pledge.

A native of Sumner, Washington, Wilson ranks as Scout.com's No. 13 inside linebacking prospect in the 2018 class. Outlet analyst Greg Biggins notes that the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is "a huge hitter who can fill a gap, get in the backfield and make plays from sideline to sideline." He believes that Wilson has the temperament and presence to develop into a team captain at his eventual program.