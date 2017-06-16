A.J. Alexander | Tight End

Ohio State sophomore TE A.J. Alexander is expected to miss the 2017 season after suffering a knee injury while playing pickup basketball earlier this month.

Alexander has undergone surgery to repair the knee injury. He caught four passes for 27 yards in 13 games during his true freshman campaign in 2016. This spring, the 6-foot-2, 252-pounder had been taking the bulk of first-team reps while Marcus Baugh recovered from shoulder surgery. Baugh is expected to be fully healthy come the start of the season, but with Alexander now scuttled for the coming campaign, Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann will be battling it out to serve as Baugh's backup in August camp.