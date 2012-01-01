Jaelyn Duncan | Tackle

Maryland received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 T Jaelyn Duncan.

This is a big one for HC D.J. Durkin, as Duncan ranks as ESPN's No. 45 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Scout.com is considerably less high on him, tagging the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder as the No. 26 tackle prospect in the class. Outlet analyst Brian Dohn would like to see Duncan work on his technique, particularly in terms of his footwork, which could be "quicker and cleaner."