Good news for Rivals' Rob Cassidy, who wrote earlier this month that he would "happily eat crow" if Blades did not pledge himself to the Miami cause. The 6-foot, 170-pound corner had been making noise at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge that he was smitten with Tennessee, talk which Cassidy firmly believed to be a smokescreen for his interest in the Hurricanes. As for what he will bring to the table for Miami, ESPN's Billy Tucker comps Blades to former FSU star S Jalen Ramsey, noting that "Blades shows the fast reactions and explosive, clean transitional and closing skills that Ramsey flashed at Brentwood Academy." The Worldwide Leader ranks him as the No. 37 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. They are in almost complete lockstep with Rivals, which slots Blades into their master list at No. 35 overall.

"Al Blades really wants you to think he’s considering Tennessee. Al Blades really wants you to think he’s not silently committed to Miami," Cassidy noted of Blades' public persona at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, later writing that "[a]nyone who bought it is probably also a solid target for one of those Nigerian prince email scams." The 6-foot, 170-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 35 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.