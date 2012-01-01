D'Shawn Jamison | Cornerback Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 174

Latest News Recent News

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison. Texas beat out fellow finalists Oregon and TCU for the pledge. Jamison (5'10/174) has all the athleticism you want in a corner, having been laser-timed at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash and recorded with a 37-inch vertical jump. Scout.com's Brian Dohn notes that the Houston native is "an aggressive defensive back prospect who pairs cornerback size with safety mentality." He writes that Jamison possesses "[e]xcellent closing speed in downhill pursuit as well as chase-and-tackle situations." Scout ranks him as the No. 108 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Source: 247Sports

Uncommitted four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison will announce his pledge on Saturday. Oregon, TCU and Texas stand as Jamison's finalists. 247Sports' EJ Holland sees the 5-foot-10, 174-pound Houston native ultimately siding with the Longhorns. The analyst writes that "The (Longhorns) staff has done a tremendous job of recruiting him since arriving on campus, and Jamison seems like the perfect fit at the nickel position. Quite frankly, it would be a shock to the recruiting world if Jamison doesn’t side with Texas when he announces this weekend." Rivals ranks Jamison as the No. 202 prospect in the 2018 class. He turned in a sharp camp circuit during the spring, particularly shining in his ability to make one-on-one tackles. Source: 247Sports

Rivals notes that uncommitted four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison "almost certainly played his way back into the Rivals250" at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. The outlet writes that Jamison "may have been one of the most clear-cut examples of a guy that took the opportunity at the camp to raise his profile," adding that in camp, the 5-foot-10, 174-pounder excelled at "[o]pen-field tackling, skill one-on-ones and 7-on-7, where he pulled down a number of interceptions." His strong work earned him defensive backs MVP honors. As for interested programs, keep an eye on Michigan, Oregon, TCU, Texas and USC. Source: Rivals