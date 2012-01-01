Welcome,
D'Shawn Jamison | Cornerback
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 174
Latest News
Recent News
Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison.
Texas beat out fellow finalists Oregon and TCU for the pledge. Jamison (5'10/174) has all the athleticism you want in a corner, having been laser-timed at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash and recorded with a 37-inch vertical jump. Scout.com's Brian Dohn notes that the Houston native is "an aggressive defensive back prospect who pairs cornerback size with safety mentality." He writes that Jamison possesses "[e]xcellent closing speed in downhill pursuit as well as chase-and-tackle situations." Scout ranks him as the No. 108 overall prospect in the 2018 class.
Oct 15 - 1:03 PM
Source:
247Sports
Uncommitted four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison will announce his pledge on Saturday.
Oregon, TCU and Texas stand as Jamison's finalists. 247Sports' EJ Holland sees the 5-foot-10, 174-pound Houston native ultimately siding with the Longhorns. The analyst writes that "The (Longhorns) staff has done a tremendous job of recruiting him since arriving on campus, and Jamison seems like the perfect fit at the nickel position. Quite frankly, it would be a shock to the recruiting world if Jamison doesn’t side with Texas when he announces this weekend." Rivals ranks Jamison as the No. 202 prospect in the 2018 class. He turned in a sharp camp circuit during the spring, particularly shining in his ability to make one-on-one tackles.
Oct 13 - 10:08 PM
Source:
247Sports
Rivals notes that uncommitted four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison "almost certainly played his way back into the Rivals250" at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.
The outlet writes that Jamison "may have been one of the most clear-cut examples of a guy that took the opportunity at the camp to raise his profile," adding that in camp, the 5-foot-10, 174-pounder excelled at "[o]pen-field tackling, skill one-on-ones and 7-on-7, where he pulled down a number of interceptions." His strong work earned him defensive backs MVP honors. As for interested programs, keep an eye on Michigan, Oregon, TCU, Texas and USC.
Jun 20 - 11:01 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison was named the defensive backs MVP at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.
Jamison fended off strong tests from fellow defenders Anthony Cook, Jalen Green and Leon O'Neal to rake in the MVP. Rivals analyst Nick Krueger passes along that the 5-foot-10, 174-pound Jamison turned in an "especially impressive" showing in Indianapolis. The Houston native ranks as the outlet's No. 24 corner prospect in the country. Michigan, Oregon, TCU, Texas and USC are all heavy contenders for his pledge.
Jun 17 - 3:17 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star CB D'Shawn Jamison a Longhorn
Oct 15 - 1:03 PM
Four-star DB D'Shawn Jamison to announce Sat.
Oct 13 - 10:08 PM
D'Shawn Jamison uses camp as springboard
Jun 20 - 11:01 PM
D'Shawn Jamison named DB MVP at camp
Jun 17 - 3:17 PM
