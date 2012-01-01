Player Page

D'Shawn Jamison | Cornerback

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 174

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 CB D'Shawn Jamison.
Texas beat out fellow finalists Oregon and TCU for the pledge. Jamison (5'10/174) has all the athleticism you want in a corner, having been laser-timed at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash and recorded with a 37-inch vertical jump. Scout.com's Brian Dohn notes that the Houston native is "an aggressive defensive back prospect who pairs cornerback size with safety mentality." He writes that Jamison possesses "[e]xcellent closing speed in downhill pursuit as well as chase-and-tackle situations." Scout ranks him as the No. 108 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Oct 15 - 1:03 PM
Source: 247Sports
