Click to close (or press Esc)
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matt Jones | Tackle
Team:
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 285
Latest News
Recent News
Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 OL Matt Jones.
Erasmus High School (New York) HC Danny Landberg said of his pupil's decision, "There is an opportunity to play early. They are graduating three starters on the offensive line. He is going to go in as a guard-center. He will have the opportunity to play right away." The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder ranks as Scout.com's No. 145 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle, with outlet analyst Brian Dohn noting that he "shows quickness in firing off the ball, a strong initial punch and tremendous upper body strength." Dohn was impressed with Jones' improvements in his footwork as a junior.
Jun 18 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Jun 18 - 1:31 PM
More Matt Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
Thor Nystrom took QB Lamar Jackson No. 1 overall in a recent 12-team industry mock draft. What happened next?
NFL Draft Headlines
