Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 OL Matt Jones.

Erasmus High School (New York) HC Danny Landberg said of his pupil's decision, "There is an opportunity to play early. They are graduating three starters on the offensive line. He is going to go in as a guard-center. He will have the opportunity to play right away." The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder ranks as Scout.com's No. 145 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle, with outlet analyst Brian Dohn noting that he "shows quickness in firing off the ball, a strong initial punch and tremendous upper body strength." Dohn was impressed with Jones' improvements in his footwork as a junior.