"I felt like I fit in with their coaching and style of play," said Dedich, who specifically cited the way he has meshed with HC Clay Helton and OL coach Neil Callaway during the recruiting process. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder was one of the top performers at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge several weekends ago, with Rivals noting that he "passed with flying colors" when facing off with some of the better defensive line recruits in the Indianapolis camp. Dedich ranks as the outlet's No. 2 center prospect in the 2018 class.

Rivals tagged uncommitted four-star 2018 C Justin Dedich as a standout performer from the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.

"The Five-Star Challenge was a big test for him because there were some outstanding defensive tackles there and he passed with flying colors," relayed the outlet. They refer to Dedich as having "tremendous feet" and deem him to be "super powerful." Just one slight demerit which could end up limiting his recruitment by degrees -- that of height. Rivals notes that if the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder was a few inches taller, he would be drawing even more interest than he currently is. Dedich ranks as the outlet's No. 2 center prospect in the 2018 class.