Justin Dedich | Center

Team: USC Trojans
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 280

USC received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 C Justin Dedich.
"I felt like I fit in with their coaching and style of play," said Dedich, who specifically cited the way he has meshed with HC Clay Helton and OL coach Neil Callaway during the recruiting process. The 6-foot-2, 280-pounder was one of the top performers at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge several weekends ago, with Rivals noting that he "passed with flying colors" when facing off with some of the better defensive line recruits in the Indianapolis camp. Dedich ranks as the outlet's No. 2 center prospect in the 2018 class. Jun 20 - 4:13 PM
Source: Justin Dedich on Twitter
