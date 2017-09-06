Ryeshene Bronson | Wide Receiver Team: South Florida Bulls Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 200

USF senior WR Byeshene Bronson will miss the rest of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. Bronson suffered the injury early in summer camp. He caught only 10 passes for 188 yards last year but exited spring practices as a projected starter. With Rodney Adams off to the NFL, Bronson was expected to pick up some of the slack on the perimeter. Since Bronson hasn't used his redshirt, he can return next fall if he so chooses. Source: NBC's College Football Talk

USF senior WR Byeshene Bronson (shoulder) did not make the trip with the Bulls for their Saturday game against San Jose State. Bronson suffered a shoulder injury midway through the 2016 season and he has been nagged by it on and off in the offseason ramp up to the current campaign. While he is staying back to rest up, this is not believed to be an injury which will keep him out for an extended amount of time. Source: Joey Knight on Twitter

USF senior WR Ryeshene Bronson (shoulder) had his right arm in a sling on Saturday. Bronson (6'3/220) appeared in just seven games last season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the middle of the campaign. It is unknown whether he has suffered a recurrence of that shoulder issue or if his current predicament is the result of a new injury. There is no current timetable for Bronson's return to camp. Source: Joey Knight on Twitter