Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ryeshene Bronson | Wide Receiver
Team:
South Florida Bulls
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
USF senior WR Byeshene Bronson will miss the rest of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.
Bronson suffered the injury early in summer camp. He caught only 10 passes for 188 yards last year but exited spring practices as a projected starter. With Rodney Adams off to the NFL, Bronson was expected to pick up some of the slack on the perimeter. Since Bronson hasn't used his redshirt, he can return next fall if he so chooses.
Sep 6 - 5:52 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
USF senior WR Byeshene Bronson (shoulder) did not make the trip with the Bulls for their Saturday game against San Jose State.
Bronson suffered a shoulder injury midway through the 2016 season and he has been nagged by it on and off in the offseason ramp up to the current campaign. While he is staying back to rest up, this is not believed to be an injury which will keep him out for an extended amount of time.
Aug 26 - 7:11 PM
Source:
Joey Knight on Twitter
USF senior WR Ryeshene Bronson (shoulder) had his right arm in a sling on Saturday.
Bronson (6'3/220) appeared in just seven games last season due to a shoulder injury suffered in the middle of the campaign. It is unknown whether he has suffered a recurrence of that shoulder issue or if his current predicament is the result of a new injury. There is no current timetable for Bronson's return to camp.
Aug 12 - 2:45 PM
Source:
Joey Knight on Twitter
USF senior WR Ryeshene Bronson (shoulder) looked fully healthy during spring practices.
Bronson (6-3, 200) suffered a shoulder midway through last season and was limited to seven games. He caught only 10 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown, with most of that production coming via a 113-receiving yard showing against Northern Illinois (which included a 73-yard touchdown) in September. With Rodney Adams gone and USF expecting to use more receivers under Charlie Strong, Bronson could be a benefactor of the increased deep shots the Bulls take in their new up-tempo attack.
Jun 19 - 5:02 PM
Source:
gousfbulls.com
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) out for the year
Sep 6 - 5:52 PM
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) not traveling
Aug 26 - 7:11 PM
Ryeshene Bronson (shoulder) sporting sling
Aug 12 - 2:45 PM
USF WR Bronson (shoulder) returns healthy
Jun 19 - 5:02 PM
More Ryeshene Bronson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
