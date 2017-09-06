Player Page

Ryeshene Bronson | Wide Receiver

Team: South Florida Bulls
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

USF senior WR Byeshene Bronson will miss the rest of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder.
Bronson suffered the injury early in summer camp. He caught only 10 passes for 188 yards last year but exited spring practices as a projected starter. With Rodney Adams off to the NFL, Bronson was expected to pick up some of the slack on the perimeter. Since Bronson hasn't used his redshirt, he can return next fall if he so chooses. Sep 6 - 5:52 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Ryeshene Bronson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 