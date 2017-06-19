Player Page

Stephen Griffin | Safety

Team: North Carolina State Wolfpack
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 205

Fprmer Tennessee junior S Stephen Griffin transferred to NC State.
A consensus 3-star safety prospect out of high school, Griffin appeared in 18 games but started only one over two seasons in Knoxville. Griffin will sit out the 2017 campaign and be eligible for the Wolfpack in 2018-19. Jun 19 - 7:04 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
