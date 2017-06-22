Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Will Sunderland | Safety
Team:
Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 191
Latest News
Recent News
Oklahoma junior S Will Sunderland was charged with felony burglary on Wednesday.
Sunderland is alleged to have stolen a Playstation 4, controllers and games from a dorm room housing Sooner baseball players and then selling them to an Oklahoma City business. He was originally charged with a misdemeanor for selling the electronics. Oklahoma has placed Sunderland on indefinite suspension.
Jun 22 - 2:38 PM
Source:
NBC's College Football Talk
Updating a previous item, Oklahoma junior S Will Sunderland is charged with selling two gaming consoles plus games from a residence hall for student-athletes.
Sunderland is not charged with stealing the items. He sold them on March 15 and was charged on June 15. He was suspended immediately.
Jun 21 - 10:49 AM
Source:
News OK
Oklahoma indefinitely suspended junior S Will Sunderland for a misdemenor charge of concealing stolen property.
Sunderland only played 159 defensive snaps for the Sooners last season, but a larger role was potentially there heading into the 2017 season. The Sooners already lacked depth at the position, so a player like Will Johnson might shift from linebacker to safety in order to fill in the gaps.
Jun 20 - 11:02 AM
Source:
Chuck Carlton on Twitter
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Jun 22 - 2:38 PM
Update: OU S Sunderland sold stolen consoles
Jun 21 - 10:49 AM
Oklahoma suspends S Sunderland indefinitely
Jun 20 - 11:02 AM
More Will Sunderland Player News
1
K. Woods
FAU
(903)
2
J. McElwain
UF
(837)
3
G. Takacs
ND
(766)
4
B. Mayfield
OK
(726)
5
M. MacIntyre
COL
(692)
6
W. Speight
MCH
(645)
7
D. Williams
ARK
(632)
8
G. Perry
MCH
(603)
9
W. Allen
LSU
(553)
10
H. Landry
BC
(552)
Oklahoma Sooners
Headlines
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
The Cowboys drafted five players ranked in their top 70 and remain excited about Jaylon Smith's potential in 2017.
