Will Sunderland | Safety

Team: Oklahoma Sooners
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 191

Oklahoma junior S Will Sunderland was charged with felony burglary on Wednesday.
Sunderland is alleged to have stolen a Playstation 4, controllers and games from a dorm room housing Sooner baseball players and then selling them to an Oklahoma City business. He was originally charged with a misdemeanor for selling the electronics. Oklahoma has placed Sunderland on indefinite suspension. Jun 22 - 2:38 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
