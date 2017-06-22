Will Sunderland | Safety

Sunderland is alleged to have stolen a Playstation 4, controllers and games from a dorm room housing Sooner baseball players and then selling them to an Oklahoma City business. He was originally charged with a misdemeanor for selling the electronics. Oklahoma has placed Sunderland on indefinite suspension.

Oklahoma junior S Will Sunderland was charged with felony burglary on Wednesday.

Updating a previous item, Oklahoma junior S Will Sunderland is charged with selling two gaming consoles plus games from a residence hall for student-athletes.

Sunderland is not charged with stealing the items. He sold them on March 15 and was charged on June 15. He was suspended immediately.