Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 19
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Machado goes yard twice as O's top Indians
Rizzo clubs another leadoff homer in victory
Mike Montgomery fires six scoreless in win
Solarte (oblique) will be placed on 10-day DL
Slater crushes three-run homer to beat Braves
Gio Gonzalez beats Marlins, improves to 7-1
McCullers (back) to return Saturday vs. SEA
Joyce (back) out of A's lineup Tuesday night
Britton (forearm) makes rehab debut in Low-A
Segura (ankle) expected to return Thursday
Matt Chapman (knee) out Tuesday vs. HOU
Eduardo Nunez to undergo MRI on hamstring
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 19
Bills Fantasy Preview
Jun 19
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Bengals Fantasy Preview
Jun 15
Return of the Maclin
Jun 15
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
Boldin wants to sign 'right before' camp
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Podcast for June 20
Jun 20
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
Trust The Product
Jun 18
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SF’s
Jun 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: LAC gauge interest in DeAndre Jordan
Belinelli and Miles Plumlee traded to Atlanta
Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets
Cavs 'seriously interested' in Paul George
ESPN: Jimmy Butler hopes to stay with Bulls
Report: Dwyane Wade to pick up player option
Report: D'Angelo Russell, Mozgov headed to BK
Report: Brook Lopez traded to the Lakers
Report: CHI 'actively shopping' Jimmy Butler
Multiple teams inquiring about Porzingis?
Report: CHI has strong interest in Teodosic
Report: Houston shopping Patrick Beverley
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Vegas may pick Erik Haula in expansion draft
Erik Karlsson doesn't regret playing injured
N. Foligno wins King Clancy & Messier Awards
Vegas has been busy wheeling and dealing
McPhee sees Golden Knights shaping up nicely
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Source: John Tavares' extension put on hold
Report: TBL gives Peter Budaj a 2-year deal
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez: Double Duty at Sonoma Raceway
Matt Crafton: M&M’S® 200 advance
Derek Thorn returns to K&N West at Sonoma
Derek Kraus: Carneros 200 at Sonoma
Chris Eggleston: Carneros 200 advance
Gilliland: Carneros 200 at Sonoma notes
Cody Coughlin: M&M’S® 200 advance
Ryan Reed: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Chase Briscoe: M&M’S® 200 advance
Austin Cindric: M&M’S® 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: M&M’S® 200 advance
Preece roars to MTS 125 win at Riverhead
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
TP: Scouts give Landry 'stratospheric grade'
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Josh Moore | Wide Receiver
Team:
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 156
Latest News
Recent News
Nebraska received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Josh Moore.
ESPN's Tom Luginbill compares Moore (6'1/156) to Ole Miss junior WR DeMarkus Lodge, writing, "Lodge may have a little more loose wiggle than Moore, but the sleek, smooth speed stand out in both players." The analyst loves the fit with the Cornhuskers and notes that "Nebraska has placed a real emphasis on getting better weapons on offense" and that "Moore brings the height and speed that Nebraska has lacked to some degree." On the ESPN 300, he slots into the master list at No. 31 overall.
Jun 20 - 10:21 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
Jun 20 - 10:21 PM
More Josh Moore Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Woods
FAU
(992)
2
B. Mayfield
OK
(963)
3
G. Takacs
ND
(871)
4
J. McElwain
UF
(843)
5
M. MacIntyre
COL
(759)
6
W. Speight
MCH
(642)
7
D. Williams
ARK
(625)
8
A. Key
LSU
(611)
9
G. Perry
MCH
(597)
10
W. Allen
LSU
(555)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Nebraska Cornhuskers Tickets
Headlines
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
The Cowboys drafted five players ranked in their top 70 and remain excited about Jaylon Smith's potential in 2017.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
»
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
»
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
»
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
»
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
»
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
»
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
»
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
»
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
»
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
»
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
»
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
»
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
»
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
»
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
»
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
»
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
»
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
»
TP: Scouts give Landry 'stratospheric grade'
NFL Draft Links
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved