Nebraska received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Josh Moore.

ESPN's Tom Luginbill compares Moore (6'1/156) to Ole Miss junior WR DeMarkus Lodge, writing, "Lodge may have a little more loose wiggle than Moore, but the sleek, smooth speed stand out in both players." The analyst loves the fit with the Cornhuskers and notes that "Nebraska has placed a real emphasis on getting better weapons on offense" and that "Moore brings the height and speed that Nebraska has lacked to some degree." On the ESPN 300, he slots into the master list at No. 31 overall.