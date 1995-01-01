Terrence Upshaw | Running Back

It's been a disappointing wind-down to Upshaw's career after he rushed for a combined 1,015 yards in 2014 and 2015. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound redshirt senior missed the entirety of the 2016 campaign due to academic issues. He looked to be on his way to a fine season this year, having rushed for 314 yards (4.6 YPC) and four touchdowns in six games prior to the triceps tear. Barring an NCAA waiver of some variety, this injury will mark the end of his collegiate career.

Appalachian State redshirt senior RB Terrence Upshaw (academics) scored three touchdowns in the team's final spring scrimmage.

Upshaw was returning to the field after missing all of 2016 due to academics. "It’s nice to have him back," running backs coach Stu Holt said. "It was a tough year for him, more of a technicality, but he’s a good student. He handled it with class and came out and worked hard. He’s had a great attitude, and I know he’s itching to have a productive senior year." Upshaw should see plenty of touches as the second-banana behind Jalin Moore this fall (Marcus Cox graduated). The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Upshaw rushed for 575 yards as a redshirt freshman and 442 yards as a sophomore in 2015.