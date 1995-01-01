Player Page

Terrence Upshaw | Running Back

Team: Appalachian State Mountaineers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 190

Latest News

Recent News

Appalachian State redshirt senior RB Terrence Upshaw will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn triceps muscle.
It's been a disappointing wind-down to Upshaw's career after he rushed for a combined 1,015 yards in 2014 and 2015. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound redshirt senior missed the entirety of the 2016 campaign due to academic issues. He looked to be on his way to a fine season this year, having rushed for 314 yards (4.6 YPC) and four touchdowns in six games prior to the triceps tear. Barring an NCAA waiver of some variety, this injury will mark the end of his collegiate career. Oct 20 - 4:34 PM
Source: WASU Sports on Twitter
More Terrence Upshaw Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 