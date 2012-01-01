Tre Douglas | Cornerback

Vanderbilt received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 CB Tre Douglas.

Douglas (6'2/180) sided with Vanderbilt over big dogs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Oklahoma. Scout.com's Chris Smith offers a scouting breakdown of the McDonough, Georgia, native, writing, "Douglas is a elite level corner back who has size, athleticism, length and the skill set to become a lock down cover corner on the college level." Smith believes that Douglas' commitment could bolster Vanderbilt's recruiting efforts moving forward, as he ranks as the No. 237 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle and could potentially help to heighten the allure of the program now that he is in the fold.