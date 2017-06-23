Dwayne Wallace | Guard

Cal senior G Dwayne Wallace is no longer with the team.

No reason was given. Losing a starting offensive lineman in late June is obviously a disappointing development for the Golden Bears. The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder started nine of the 12 games he played in last season, his first and last with Cal after Wallace spent his first two years of eligibility at a JUCO. He was set to be Cal’s starting right guard.